Foxboro church fighting racism
FOXBORO — The Social Justice Committee at Foxboro Universalist Church off Bird Street has transitioned from confronting hunger and homelessness in the community to anti-racism, with a service led by William Dickerson II, executive director of Brockton Interfaith Community.
Social Justice Committee members will explore their experiences and perceptions about racism during the Social Justice Minute. Members of the congregation will be encouraged to join after services to discuss how to combat racism. Brown envelope donations will be sent to the Black Doll Museum in Mansfield.
From November to early January, the church donated its brown envelope collections ($925) to The CommUnity Closet in Brockton that hands out free clothing and other items, created a gifting tree for the Westside Benevolent Circle Adoption List that helps children in Mansfield, and the adult patients at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital. The collections of the Christmas Eve service were donated to MainSpring House, a homeless shelter in Brockton.
To donate winter clothing to the Community Closet, email uufoxborough.social.justice@gmail.com.
Franklin church talk center son quilting
FRANKLIN — The Yankee Quilters is hosting Norton resident and quilter Diana Reinhardt Annis at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 237 Pleasant St.
Annis will discuss the history of redwork quilts. Cost is $5 for nonmembers.
Program explores life of Jesus Christ?
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville-Wrentham Catholic Collaborative of St. Martha and St. Mary Parishes will be offering a program, “Discovering Christ,” beginning on Wednesday.
The free program is a seven-week series for everyone from the practicing Christian to those who are curious about Christ. The program, which includes dinner, a short video and small group discussion, helps people enter into or renew a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Discovering Christ will be held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at St. Martha’s Church Hall, 227 South St., Plainville. For more information and to register, visit www.pwc.church or call St. Martha’s Parish at 508-699-8543.
Oldtown Church to host supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC is hosting a take-out turkey supper, with pickup today between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Menu includes home cooked turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, cranberry sauce, roll, and desert. Cost is $13 for adults, and $4 for children. One dollar of each adult meal will go to the church’s “Food Forward” mission to help feed those in need in the area. Call Ed at 508-212-4774. Oldtown Church is at 675 Old Post Road.
Warm up with hot chili at city church
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is holding a chili and soup supper at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 15.
The monthly supper also includes salad, rolls, beverages and desserts. Tickets are $10 adult and $5 kids 10 and under. All proceeds support the church and its community outreach. Call 508-222-1759 or email centumc@verizon.net to reserve a seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.