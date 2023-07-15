Summer services at Franklin church
FRANKLIN — The First Universalist Society in Franklin has begun summer worship services that will explore the theme of individual spiritual practices. The series runs through Aug. 27. Services begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 262 Chestnut St.
The remaining July schedule: July 16, Writing Poetry; July 23, Walking the Labyrinth; and July 30, Prayer as a Portal.
Franklin church plans cookout
FRANKLIN — Franklin United Methodist Church at 82 West Central St. will be hosting a free community cookout from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket as the event is outside in the grassy lot at the end of the church parking area.