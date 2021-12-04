Christmas fair set in North
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church on Park Street will hold a Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, in its Fellowship Hall. Included will be a bakery, antiques and collectibles, Christmas Corner, jewelry, crafts, knitted goods, Grandpa’s Attic, silent auction, and more.
Christmas musical in RIPAWTUCKET — The traveling ensemble One Voice will present the Christmas musical “Hope of the World” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church’s Lindh Hall.
Lobster lunch at city church
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at the corner of North Main and Sanford streets is having a lobster lunch Friday, Dec. 10.
For $11.95, order a lobster tortilla wrap, lobster roll, or a 12-ounce container of homemade macaroni and cheese with lobster meat. Order by noon Wednesday at 508-222-1759. Pickup is between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
North church hosts luncheon
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church on North Washington Street is offering a barbecue chicken luncheon Sunday, Dec. 12.
Adult lunches are $10, child lunches $5. Order by 5 p.m. Thursday at by calling 508-695-5471. Pickup is between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Christmas show at RI church
PAWTUCKET — Park Place Congregational Church at 71 Park Place is hosting a Christmas Cabaret Saturday, Dec. 11. Doors open at 6:15, light fare at 6:30, show at 7:15 p.m. Tickets $18. Reservations accepted until Sunday, Dec. 5 at 401-726-2800 or email office@ppucc.necoxmail.com.
Thrift shop accepting items
ATTLEBORO — Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and is accepting donations of gently used and clean fall and winter men’s and women’s clothing.
The shop also accepts shoes, boots, belts, jewelry, small housewares, dish sets, glassware, giftware, linens (mark size), books, DVDs, CDs, small furniture, and working electrical appliances.
If you are unable to drop off donations Saturdays, email murraythiftshop@icloud.com to arrange a another time.
