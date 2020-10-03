North church to start indoor services
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. has changed Sunday services from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and stopped outdoor services.
Indoor services begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Communion will be served and World Communion Sunday observed on Sunday.
Plainville church offers take-out
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is offering church suppers to-go Saturday, Oct. 10.
The menu features 1/2 oven roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll and desert for $12.
Order by Thursday, Oct. 8 at 508-695-9587 or 508-699-7168, or email Plainvileumc@verizon.net, and leave name, phone number and number of meals ordered. Pay at pickup, in church parking lot from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Murray Church plans harvest fair
ATTLEBORO — The Murray Magic Harvest Fair is being held from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St.
There will be pumpkins for carving in all sizes and shapes, and bargains in a rummage sale with household goods and small electrics.
The Thrift Shop will be open with used clothing for men, women and children, bedding and curtains and kitchen tableware, china and more. There will also be a book sale, raffle and apple pies available.
World Communion Sunday at Norwood
NORWOOD — World Communion Sunday will be celebrated outdoors at First Congregational Church at the corner of Route 1A and Winter Street 10 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
An ecumenical celebration that began in 1936, World Communion Sunday provides an annual opportunity to experience unity with Christian churches of varied cultures and contexts.
Children’s programming will be available for kindergarteners and younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.