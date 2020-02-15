Take tour of renovated church
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Historic Preservation Society on Thursday will be touring the newly renovated St. John the Evangelist Church at 133 North Main St.
The tour begins at 6:45 p.m.
All are welcome to come and see the award-winning renovation of this historic 1883 church.
Warm up with some hot chili
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is holding a chili and soup supper at 5:30 today.
Tickets are $10 adult and $5 kids 10 and under. All proceeds support the church and its community outreach. Call 508-222-1759 or email centumc@verizon.net to reserve a seat.
KOC breakfast in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Knights of Columbus Council No. 14027 will serve its next pancake and eggs breakfast Sunday in St. Martha’s parish hall after the 8 a.m. Mass only. Those parishioners who attend the 10 a.m. Mass are invited to attend before Mass. All other attendees should arrive to be seated by 9:15 a.m. Donations are appreciated.
Find a gift at RI church sale
PAWTUCKET — Park Place Church’s thrift shop at 71 Park Place is holding a sale this month.
For $5, fill a bag with clothing or any other treasures you may find. The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
