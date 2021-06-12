North, Wrentham churches hold sales
The First Baptist Church on the Baptist Common in North Attleboro, will hold an indoor clearance sale today, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m..
Shoppers can fill a bag for $5, the second bag for $3, and every bag after that $2. This includes all clothing, household items such as curtains, bedding, and lamps, and books. Fill a baggie for $4 in the jewelry section. Some furniture is still available.
Donations will not be accepted at this time.
For questions and assistance, call the church office at 508-699-2434.
In Wrentham, Trinity Episcopal Church at 47 East St. is hosting an outdoor yard sale at 9 a.m. until noon today. The raindate is June 19.
Items include: small furniture, books, toys, household goods, jewelry, plants, and more.
Proceeds from the sale will help support the church’s ongoing efforts to repave its driveway and parking lots. For more information, contact the church office at 508-384-3958 or visit trinitywrentham.org. Attendees must wear a mask.
City church offers take-out dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is offering its next monthly take-out dinner Saturday, June 19.
The menu is BBQ chicken; salads: potato salad, pasta salad, tossed salad; and homemade dessert.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 10. All meals ready to go by 5:30 p.m.
Email cumc15.events@gmail.com or call 508-222-1759 to reserve an order.
