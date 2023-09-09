ATTLEBORO — Congregation Agudas Achim at 901 North Main St. celebrates the High Holy Days, starting Friday with Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) through the end of Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), Sept. 25.
Contact the synagogue office or visit agudasma.org for a full schedule of services.
Also, the synagogue will hold its annual memorial service at the 115-year-old cemetery in Dodgeville at 1 p.m. Sunday, at which time the congregation will remember the names of congregants and family members who have died and recite memorial prayers on their behalf.
Easton prayer museum exhibit opens Saturday
EASTON — The Museum of Family Prayer at 518 Washington St. opens a new exhibit Saturday at its Faith Gallery
The exhibit, “Behold Your Mother: A Vibrant, yet Contemplative Exhibit of the Blessed Mother,” opens at 10 a.m. and will feature the work of world-renowned artist Jen Norton. Participate in Rosary and Mass, enjoy crafts for children, and share a pizza lunch.
Norwood Church services, pastor return Sunday
NORWOOD — First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) at the corner of Route 1A and Winter Street will celebrate “Welcome Sunday” at 10 a.m. Sunday, and the church pastor, Rev. Michele Bagby Allan, returns from sabbatical.
The service will include the annual “Blessing of the Backpacks”. Children are invited to bring their school backpacks for a special blessing. The church will also bless purses, briefcases, toolboxes, tote bags, messenger bags, or whatever adults carry. Sunday School also begins.