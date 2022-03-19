North church plans special vigil for Ukraine
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A special vigil for the people of Ukraine is scheduled for Monday at the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish.
The vigil will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church at 14 Park St. (St. Mary’s Church)
Quiet time as well as readings and intercessions will be offered, according to Father Rodney Thibault.
Attleboro church offers take-out corned beef dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. will be hosting a take-out corned beef dinner Saturday.
Adults $12 and kids under 10 $6. All meals ready to go by 5:30pm. To order, call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
North church rummage sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls is collecting donations for its spring rummage sale being held starting Thursday.
The rummage sale will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday.
Donations will be accepted 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Christian Education Building, upstairs in Margaret Kay Fellowship Hall, 115 Commonwealth Ave. Donations will also be accepted 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Save electronics for Technology Recycling Day April 2.