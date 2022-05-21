Area churches hold fairs Saturday
Three local churches will be holding fairs Saturday.
First Baptist Church at 118 South Main St., Attleboro, is holding its spring festival, plant and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be baked goods and other food.
Also, the Candleberry Chapel at 381 South Main St., Attleboro, is hosting its spring fair from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In North Attleboro, the Central Congregational Church at 115 Commonwealth Ave., is holding a yard and craft sale on its lawn from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food and drinks will also be available.
Attleboro church offers take-out
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St., will be hosting a take-out eggplant or chicken parmesan dinner Saturday. Adults $12 and kids under 10 $6.
All meals ready to go by 5:30 p.m. To order, call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
Easton church event Sunday
EASTON — Holy Cross Family Ministries will hold a Father Peyton Family Day from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held outdoors at the Museum of National Prayer at 518 Washington St., North Easton.
Activities will include a peace-filled Rosary prayer followed by a May Crowning of the statue of Our Lady, as well as games and refreshments.
The free program will be a celebration of faith, family and fun as it marks the 30th anniversary of Venerable Patrick Peyton, a sainthood candidate and founder of Holy Cross Family Ministries.
Cumberland church accepting clothing
CUMBERLAND — Area residents can bring used clothing to Four Corners Community Chapel at 200 Angell Road.
The chapel is partnering with St. Pauly Textile to provide a clothing drop-off shed.
St. Pauly Textile partners with a network of businesses and organizations to distribute donated items in the U.S. and worldwide. Four Corners also receives funding for donated clothing for community needs.
Accepted items: clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases, and stuffed animals.