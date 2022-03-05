Yard sale set at North church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church at 75 Park St., will hold a yard sale indoors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 11, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Donations may be dropped off at the church from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Call 508-699-2434.
Lobster lunch on tap at city church
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at North Main and Sanford streets, is offering take-out lobster and macaroni and cheese lunches with sides on Friday, March 11. Order by noon, Tuesday at 508-222-1759 and leave a message, or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
Lasagna on menu in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is offering a take-out homemade lasagna supper with sides Saturday, March 12. Order by noon Thursday at 508-695-9587 or email plainvilleumc@verizon.net.
Clothing accepted at thrift shop
ATTLEBORO — Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is accepting donations of spring and summer women’s and men’s clothing that is clean and in good condition.
Drop off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Email murraythriftshop@icloud.com.