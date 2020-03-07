Celebrate St. Patrick’s at local churches
NORTH ATTLEBORO --Two local churches are offering corned beef and cabbage this week in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is hosting a corned beef supper at 6 this evening.
The menu includes home-cooked corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, Irish Soda Bread, rolls, desert and beverage.
Price is $13 for adults, and $4 for children 10 years old and under. $1 of each adult meal served will go to the “Food Forward” mission to help feed those in need in the area.
Reservations by calling Ed at 508-212-4774 or online at www.oldtownucc.org/supper-reservations. Take-out orders also available.
Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls is hosting its 10th annual Corn Beef Dinner Saturday, March 14.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. dinner that will be held on the second floor of the Fellowship Hall at 115 Commonwealth Ave. that is not handicapped accessible.
Featuring a traditional Irish sing-a-long and live Irish music performed by local musicians Dave Valerio and Jon Pelzman with several vocalists. Irish Step Dance demonstration too.
Cost is $12 adults, $6 children 5 to 10, with children under 5 free.
Tickets must be purchased on or before Thursday, March 12 from the church office during office hours, Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call 508-699-7700 for more information.
St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17.
Lasagna on menu at Plainville church
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. will hold a lasagna supper at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, in its Bowmar Hall.
Cost is $10 for adults. Children are welcome. Inquire for ticket prices when calling. For tickets, call 508-695-9587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.