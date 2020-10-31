Attleboro church holds yard sale
ATTLEBORO — A fall yard sale is being held from 9 a.m. to noon today at Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St.
A prayer for unity
FOXBORO — St. Mary’s Church at 58 Carpenter St. will host a Mass of Unity at 7 p.m., Monday.
The community is invited to come together to pray for God’s presence and healing peace before the presidential election.
Foxboro church to hold recycling day
FOXBORO — Area town residents are welcome to participate in an Electronic, Appliance and Bicycle Recycle Day Saturday, Nov. 7, at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, 116 South St. The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.
There is a nominal cost to drop off most items, and cash and personal checks are accepted.
Middle Eastern food at church bazaar
PAWTUCKET — St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church is hosting their 40th Annual Bazaar/Food Fair Saturday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8, at their Saint Mary Parish Center, One St. Mary Way off Roosevelt Avenue. The times are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The food menu is to-go, with online orders available. Frozen authentic Middle Eastern cuisine or heat and serve takeout. Seasoned meat pies (sfeeha), grape leaves stuffed with American lamb and rice (yabrac), lamb tenderloin seasoned and stuffed with onions and pine nuts (kibbee), lamb kabab (kifta), Zaatar, authentic Middle Eastern pastries, homemade braided cheese.
Pre-order at www.stmarypawtucket.org for curbside pickup or order in person day of. For more information, call the church at 401-726-1202 or visit www.stmarypawtucket.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.