North church celebrates Scout Sunday with Pack 12, Troop 33
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Cub Scout Pack 12 and Boy Scout Troop 33 celebrated recent Scout Sunday with Rev. Rodney Thibault of the Transfiguration of the Lord, Sacred Heart Church.
The 12th point of the Scout Law is a Scout is reverent, and Scout Sunday is meant to mark the founding of the Scouts in the United States.
Come to the ‘Cabaret’ at Pawtucket church
PAWTUCKET — “Music of our Lives Cabaret” is being held Saturday, March 7 at Park Place Church at 71 Park Place.
Featuring Pastor Wayne with Jane Bedia on keyboard and Karen Mellor on percussion. Light refreshments available. $15, $10 for children 5-12 years. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with the show at 7.
Reservations taken until Thursday, March 5 via email at office@ppucc.necoxmail.com or 401-726-2800.
The science of religion explained at talk in Fall River
FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools Alliance is hosting a presentation “The Scientific Evidence of the Existence of God” at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at Bishop Connolly Auditorium, 373 Elsbree St. RSVP at info@catholicsa.org.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at North’s Oldtown Church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is hosting a corned beef supper at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The menu includes home-cooked corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage and Irish Soda Bread.
The price is $13 for adults, and $4 for children 10 years old and under. $1 of each adult meal served will go to the “Food Forward” mission to help feed those in need in the area. Reservations can be made with Ed at 508-212-4774 or online at www.oldtownucc.org. Take-away orders also available.
Attleboro’s Murray Church opens thrift shop
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St. has opened its newest community outreach program, the Murray Church Thrift Shop.
The thrift shop offers women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, along with housewares. Hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The roots of the boutique lay in the work of the Clara Barton Guild that ran a rummage sale twice a year for over 30 years at the church. It was a welcome program in the community that offered good quality, gently used clothing and household items at a much-reduced cost. When the Guild could no longer staff the rummage sale, church members decided to repurpose the space that had been rented by the Robbins Day Care for the thrift shop, and to also take advantage of the environmentally conscious trend to upcycle by reducing, reusing and recycling.
