Animals to be blessed in Foxboro
FOXBORO — St. Mary’s is hosting a Blessing of the Animals at noon Sunday.
Join Rev. Matthew Westcott and Rev. Timothy Hynes as they bless beloved pets.
Keep all pets leashed or in a carrier. Visit www.stmarysfoxboro.org for more details.
Thrift shop at city church seeks donations
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St. is accepting fall and winter donations of clothing for women, men and children.
Bring clean and gently used clothing between 10 and 2 p.m., Thursday. Also accepted are housewares, linens, shoes, books and small working electrics but no TVs or computers.
The shop is selling fall and winter used clothing for men, women and children and nearly new housewares and gifts at reduced prices.
To schedule a different time for drop-off of donations, email murraythriftshop@icloud.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.