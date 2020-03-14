Bible study set to begin on Monday
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is holding a seven-week bible study based on Rev. Adam Hamilton’s book “24 Hours That Changed the World” about the last 24 hours before Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.
The group is scheduled to meet Mondays from 11 a.m. until noon, and the first session will be held Monday.
Call or email: 508-222-1759, centumc@verizon.net
Plainville church supper still on
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. will hold a lasagna supper at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in its Bowmar Hall. As of Friday afternoon, supper was still on, but call 508-695-9587 before going as events are being cancelled throughout the region because of the coronavirus.
Cost is $10 for adults. Children are welcome. Inquire for ticket prices when calling.
North church puts off rummage sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Annual Spring Rummage Sale that was going to be held next weekend, March 19 to March 21, at Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave. in Attleboro Falls, has been postponed.
