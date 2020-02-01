Knitting for a cause in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO -- The Second Congregational Church, U.C.C., will hold a monthly Prayer Shawl Ministry at the church at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10.
All are welcome to come and learn to knit or crochet these special shawls that are given at no cost to people who are experiencing a loss, illness or other traumatic event in their lives.
We have yarn, needles and a expert instructor. You bring your willingness to learn and something to wet your palate. The meetings last two hours.
The church is located at 50 Park St., Attleboro.
North church plans family feast
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls announces its next Family Feast Friday, a family friendly take-out meal available Friday .
The meal features a large cup of hot, homemade, corn chowder, with a roll and two homemade cookies for $7.50.
To reserve, call 508-699-7700 or email centralucc@verizon.net by noon Tuesday.
Pick up is Friday between 5 and 7 p.m. in the basement of the white church building at 109 Commonwealth Ave. Pay cash or check at time of pickup.
Oldtown Church to host supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro is hosting a take-out turkey supper with pick up between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8.
The menu includes home cooked turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, cranberry sauce, roll and desert.
The cost is $13 for adults, and $4 for children.
One dollar of each adult meal will go to the church’s Food Forward mission to help feed those in need in the area.
For more information, call Ed at 508-212-4774. Oldtown Church is located at 675 Old Post Road.
Plainville church supper
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. will hold a Swedish meatball supper at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 in its Bowmar Hall.
On the menu will be homemade Swedish meatballs with gravy served with party potatoes and a vegetable with ice cream and gingersnaps for dessert. Cost is $10 for adults. Children are welcome. Inquire for ticket prices when calling. For tickets, call 508-695-9587 or email plainvilleumc@verizon.net by noon Friday.
Do You Know Christ?
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Wrentham Catholic Collaborative of St. Martha and St. Mary Parishes will be offering a program, “Discovering Christ,” beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The free program is a seven-week series for everyone from the practicing Christian to those who are curious about Christ. The program, which includes dinner, a short video and small group discussion, helps people enter into or renew a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Discovering Christ will be held from 6:45 to 9 p.m., Wednesdays, at St. Martha’s Church Hall, 227 South St., Plainville. For more information and to register, visit www.pwc.church or call 508-699-8543.
Easton church museum reopens
EASTON — The Holy Cross Family Ministries Museum of Family Prayer has reopened at 518 Washington St. in North Easton after a fire.
A wreath that was lit with candles in the chapel caught fire Dec. 16 and was extinguished by a sprinkler system and maintenance worker who used a fire extinguisher.
The museum at the Father Peyton Center has been restored, and special activities and food are planned to celebrate the reopening.
Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 pm., the museum offers families a unique, interactive experience of prayer using digital media.
The museum is free and open to all faiths and ages.
For more information, visit www.museumoffamilyprayer.org
