Bethlehem Village returns to Foxboro
FOXBORO — Foxboro Seventh-day Adventist Church at 308 Central St. is hosting a live nativity and interactive program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
This free, outdoor event will feature hands-on activities and hot drinks and snacks.
North’s First Baptist hosting holiday fair
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold a Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Fellowship Hall.
Tickets can be purchased for a homemade quilt and for Dickens’ Christmas Carol production by a solo performer, Neil McGarry, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec.11, in the church sanctuary.
Attleboro church offers kids’ clothing
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church , 505 North Main St., is offering kids clothing for a nominal fee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.