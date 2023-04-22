Worship services offered for children
An informal service geared for young children is being held at 5 p.m. Saturdays — April 22, 29 and May 27 — at Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington St., North Attleboro, May 20 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 237 Pleasant St., Franklin.
The services include stories, crafts or other activities, songs, and a simple Eucharist (Communion) totaling about 30 minutes.
For more information, call 857-237-9428 or email Rector@StJohnsFranklinMA.org.
Take-out dinner at Attleboro church
ATTLEBORO — A Saturday Night “Take-Out” dinner is being offered 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St.
The menu is baked ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables. Cost is adults $12, kids under 10 $6. Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to order.
North church sets
rummage sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold an indoor rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.
Saturday is Bag Day, $5 a bag, on selected items. Additional bags costs less. For questions and assistance, call the church at 508-699-2434.