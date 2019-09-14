Celebrate Italy at LaSalette festival
ATTLEBORO — A festival celebrating all that is Italy takes place today, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at LaSalette Shrine on Park Street.
The festival will honor the Italian culture and life of Padre Pio. The festival kicks off with a two-hour dance party featuring classic Italian songs and American songs from the 1950s to the present with DJ Magic Mark. There will be Tarantella dance lessons and contest with prizes.
Pompilio Petrillo, author of the book, “How Padre Pio Entered My Life,” will reprise his stories of his life and friendship with Padre Pio. There will be shrine and International Creche Museum tours, a concert honoring Padre Pio and the day ends with a Mass and dinner featuring food from the different regions of Italy.
Plainville church hosts fair today
PLAINVILLE — Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is holding its sixth annual vendor/craft fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
There will be jewelry, clothing, gifts, health & wellness items, makeup and more. Palagi’s Ice Cream Truck will be present as well.
Seekonk church hosts touch-a-truck
SEEKONK — Memorial Baptist Church will be the location of a touch-a-truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The church is at 340 Central Ave.
Vehicles from Seekonk police and fire departments, antique fire trucks, Dunlap Crane, Palagi’s Ice Cream, Sterry Street Towing, Seekonk YMCA, a school bus, PawSox mascots and many others will be participating.
North church host yard sale today
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church on the Baptist Common between North Washington and Park streets will hold an indoor yard sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. A pulled pork luncheon and bakery will be available. Sale will include professionally framed art work. A $5 bag sale on selected items will also take place.
Foxboro personal financial workshop
FOXBORO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin holding financial self-reliance sessions at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church building at 76 Main St. The 90-minute class is free and open to the public.
Participants will learn how to eliminate debt, protect against financial hardship, and invest in the future. This will include instruction on how to create a financial plan and follow a budget. Each class member will receive the Personal Finances and My Foundation manual, which can also be accessed at www.churchofjesuschrist.org/self-reliance/manuals-and-videos. For more information, contact Lindsay Hull at linzco@gmail.com.
Fundraiser in Norton for Attleboro church
NORTON — A fundraiser is being held Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Home Plate restaurant at 184 West Main St. (Route 123) to raise money for Candleberry Chapel at 381 South Main St. in Attleboro.
From noon to 9 p.m., 20 percent of the bill at Home Plate will be donated to the chapel. Tickets are available at the chapel front door and must be presented when ordering. There will also be a lottery raffle all day Tuesday.
Lobster at United Methodist
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church’s lobster roll or lobster mac & cheese lunch is being offered Friday, Sept. 20 with expanded pickup times.
Eat in the church hall or take-out. Lunches are $9.95 and can be picked up between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at church, located at 15 Sanford St., corner of North Main and Sanford streets, across from the YMCA, in downtown Attleboro. Group orders can be delivered to businesses, schools, and professional offices until 12:30 p.m.
Order by noon Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 508-222-1759 and leave a message, or email centumc@verizon.net
Oldtown Church to hold supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is hosting a pot roast supper at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.
The price is $13 for adults, and $4 for children 10 years old and under. $1 of each adult meal will go to the church’s “Food Forward” mission to help feed those in need in the area.
Reservations by calling Ed at 1-508-212-4774. Take-out available.
Museum of prayer opens
EASTON — The Holy Cross Family Ministries Museum of Family Prayer opens Sunday at 10 a.m. at 518 Washington St. in North Easton. Free admission.
Open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum offers families a unique, interactive experience of prayer using digital media.
