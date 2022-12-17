Hanukkah lighting Sunday in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Patriot Place will host a Menorah Lighting Celebration to kick off the first night of Hanukkah Sunday.
The event includes music, games, and food and drink. The celebration will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dean College Stage and feature giveaways and appearances of the New England Patriots cheerleaders and Slyde.
Rabbi Joseph B. Meszler and Rabbi Julie Zupan from Temple Sinai will light the first candle on the menorah for the first night of Hannukah at 4:30 p.m.
Families can also enjoy a family photo opportunity, dreidel game learn-and-play and treats including Dunkin’ hot chocolate, homemade latkes courtesy of Citizen Crust and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) courtesy of Zayde’s Market.
Rabbi Joseph B. Meszler and Rabbi Julie Zupan from Temple Sinai will light the first candle on the menorah for the first night of Hannukah at 4:30 p.m.
Attleboro church offering Saturday dinner take-out
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St., will be hosting a take-out dinner Saturday.
The menu is Tuscany-style roasted pork with mashed potatoes, vegetables and a homemade dessert. Adults $12. Kids under 10 $6.
Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to reserve.
The meals support the church and community outreach.
Foxboro church holiday service Sunday afternoon
FOXBORO — Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer at 212 Main St. will hold a “Longest Night/Blue Christmas” service at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The service offer a more somber, sacred space and theological context for those for whom the holidays are not as joyful as for many. There will be Holy Communion as well as Prayers for Healing.