North church holds yard sale today
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Cushman Union Church, 2 May St., Adamsdale, will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Rummage sale at Baptist church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold a rummage sale of mostly clothing indoors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Also on sale will be shoes, pocketbooks, gowns, wedding dress, jewelry, bedding, curtains, golf clubs, golf course tapestry, furniture, household and holiday items,
Donations may be dropped off at the church from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16; Monday, Oct.18; and Tuesday, Oct. 19.
For questions and assistance, call the church office at 508-699-2434.
City thrift shop accepting items
ATTLEBORO — Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and is accepting donations of gently used and clean fall and winter men’s and women’s clothing.
The shop also accepts shoes, boots, belts, jewelry, small housewares, dish sets, glassware, giftware, linens (mark size), books, DVDs, CDs, small furniture, and working electrical appliances.
If you are unable to drop off donations Saturdays, email murraythiftshop@icloud.com to arrange a another time.
Attleboro church plans dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., will be serving up another take-out dinner, Saturday.
Cost for the meatball and spaghetti dinner is $12 for adults and $6 for kids under 10. All meals ready for takeout at 5:30 p.m.
Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to order.
Children’s clothes swap at city church
ATTLEBORO — A seasonal swap for children’s gently used clothing, accessory and toys is taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main St.
There is a $5 entry fee that allows one to take as much as they need, with proceeds donated to local food pantries.
Plainville church hosts holiday fair
PLAINVILLE — St. Martha’s Holiday Fair is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church at 227 South St.
There will be country crafts, basket and cash raffles, a prize a day raffle calendar, Grandma’s attic, baked goods and take-out meals.
State COVID protocols apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.