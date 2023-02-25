Attleboro church health fair set for next week
ATTLEBORO — Murray Universalist Unitarian Church at 505 North Main St., is holding a Holistic Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, with a snow date March 11.
Shop for sage, pendulums, crystals, henna, embroidered purses, hand-crafted drums and stick rattles, CBD ointments and balms and more from vendors. Relax with a reiki or reflexology session with a skilled practitioner; or book aura photography or oracle, tarot, angel, intuitive, other type of reading.
Light snacks and water available for sale. The thrift store will also be open.
North Attleboro church to host Irish supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is hosting an in-person and take-out corned beef supper at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
The menu includes home cooked corned beef, cabbage and Irish soda bread. A dollar of each adult meal will go to the “FOOD FORWARD” mission to help feed those in need in the area. Reservations: Call Ed at 508-212-4774 or visit https://oldtownucc.org/supper-reservations.