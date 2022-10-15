North churches to hold rummage sales
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church on Park Street and Central Congregational Church on Commonwealth Avenue, will be holding rummage sales.
The First Baptist sale runs today, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Congregational’s sale begins Thursday and will include a free children’s clothing give-away.
The sale and giveaway will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Attleboro church collecting clothes
ATTLEBORO — Murray Thrift Shop at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., is accepting used and clean winter clothing for women and men.
To see a full of what they are accepting, visit www.murrayuuchurch.org. Donations may be dropped off during store open hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
North church offers programs
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Community Center of North Attleboro, located at Grace Episcopal Church in downtown North Attleboro, now offers education programs.
Current classes include Carpe Diem Yoga taught by certified yoga faith teacher Lisa Bouchard, SOS Your Photos where you can learn to save, organize and share photos and digitizing from old media including videos, slides and film reels, and an Artiste Art and Craft Studio offering art and craft projects for adults and children.
Contact Juliana Hart at president.communitycenterna@gmail.com or call 508-828-8495 for more information.