Attleboro church giving out clothes
ATTLEBORO — Good News Bible Chapel, 235 West St., will be giving out free clothes and toys at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Men’s, women’s, youth and children’s clothes are clean but slightly used.
Attleboro church holds craft fair
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St. will be hosting a craft fair and gently used furniture and large household goods sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the front of the church.
North church hosts Halloween event
NORTH ATTLEBORO — First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Costumes are encouraged. There will be cars decorated in the church parking lot and candy distributed to children.
Plainville church plans holiday fair
PLAINVILLE — St. Martha’s Church at 227 South St. is hosting its holiday fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
North church to hold fall fair
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church at 115 Commonwealth Ave., is holding a fall fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The fair will be held on the second floor of the Christian Education Building/Margaret Kay Fellowship Hall.
There will be homemade baked goods, take-out food, boutique jewelry, handcrafted knits, seasonal decorations, Santas, angels, snowmen and gifts.
Foxboro church to hold holiday fair
FOXBORO — The Bethany Church will be holding a holiday fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
The fair will feature a Grandma’s Attic, homemade treats, a jewelry table, fun activities, a silent auction, themed baskets, handcrafts and gently-used books.
For more info, call 508-543-5678 or email office@bethanychurch.org.