North Attleboro church to hold yard sale Saturday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Rain/snow date will be the following weekend.
Items for sale will include holiday decorations, tables, dishes, games, some Xbox 360, books, puzzles, collectibles, gardening pots, art work, frames, and toys. Bag Day for selected items.
CPR course offered at Candleberry Chapel
ATTLEBORO — Candleberry Chapel at 381 South Main St., has announced the formation of the Men’s Ministry group.
They will meet monthly for fellowship and activity gatherings.
At 10 a.m. on March 18, the group will host a Learn Lifesaving Skills, a certified CPR training program, at the South Attleboro Fire Station, 1476 West St. (Route 123).
Call Minister Chuck PetitBon at 401-243-7350 for fees, availability, and any further information.
Attleboro church to offer corned beef dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. will be holding a takeout corned beef dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
For reservations, call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.