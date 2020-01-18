Roasted pork on menu at Attleboro church supper
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is holding a family supper night, a roasted pork dinner at 5:30 p.m. today.
Adults $10. Kids $5. Call 508-222-1759 or email centumc@verizon.net to make reservation.
MLK Day of Service planned at Norwood church
NORWOOD — First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) and its Junior High Youth Group is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an annual day of service from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 20.
Participants will put together hygiene kits, sort clothes for the homeless, make school kits for Church World Service — an organization that helps with disaster relief and refugee help, decorate special IV covers and pillowcases for children in the hospital, and make Valentines Day cards for residents in a local nursing home.
The efforts also help out various local and global missions including Generic Ministries and Global Ministries.
The church is located at the corner of Route 1A and Winter Street.
RI chorus hosts open house
LINCOLN — The Cumberland Lincoln Community Chorus begins its 48th spring season with open houses at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 21 and 28 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St.
Join in a rehearsal, meet the members and enjoy snacks. Directed by Judith Lynn Stillman, who is in her 11th year with CLCC, CLCC is Rhode Island’s oldest non-audition community chorus. Check out You Tube, Facebook or at clccmusic.org.
Choral auditions on tap at North Attleboro church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Williams Chorale will hold open auditions at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 and 29, at First United Methodist Church.
The church is located at the corner of routes 1, 1A and 120.
The Williams Chorale was established in 1993 as a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide the Attleboro area with the opportunity to experience quality choral productions and to offer Attleboro area residents the opportunity to sing in a quality choral organization.
Questions may be addressed to Dick Wulf at 508-622-1854, or email wulfr27@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.