ATTLEBORO — Immanuel Lutheran Church at 647 North Main St. is offering in-person services commencing Holy Week.
All services will be conducted with Covid precautions.
RSVP at office@immanuellc.org stating your name, the number of people in your party and what service you wish to attend.
Services will also continue online through the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
