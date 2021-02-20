Attleboro church supper
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is offering a Tuscany-style roasted pork dinner today. Take-out will be ready to go at 5:30 p.m. and includes mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll and dessert. Cost: $12 per adult, $6 for kids 10 and under.
Proceeds benefit the church and its ministry and outreach. Reservations: 508-222-1759 or email cum15.events@gmail.com.
