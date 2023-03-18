North church hosts clothing giveaway
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls is offering free children’s clothing and sports equipment to parents but needs donations.
Clothing items accepted include new or gently used clothes and shoes from birth through teens sizes. Donation drop-off and the giveaway event will be held in the basement of the white church building at 109 Commonwealth Ave.
Donations will be received from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The church is also holding its annual spring rummage sale starting Thursday. Hours Thursday are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours Friday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale will be in the Christian Education Building, second floor, Margaret Kay Fellowship Hall.
Social justice topic of talk Sunday
ATTLEBORO — First Baptist Church at 118 South Main St. in its fellowship hall is hosting a social justice program at noon Sunday.
The Wee Read program is for all ages and will celebrate diversity through picture books.
For more details, visit www.fbcattleboro.org/events.html.