Attleboro church offers lobster lunch
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is offering a lobster lunch take-out dinner Friday, Sept. 25, with pickups from 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Group orders can be delivered to businesses, schools, and professional offices until 12:30 p.m.
Proceeds support church and community outreach.
Order by noon on Thursday, Sept. 24 by calling 508-222-1759 or emailing cumc15.events@gmail.com.
Attleboro thrift shop needs donations
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St. is accepting fall and winter donations of clothing for women, men and children.
Bring clean and gently used clothing during hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday and Saturday. Also accepted are housewares, linens, shoes, books and small working electrics but no TVs or computers.
The shop is selling fall and winter used clothing for men, women and children and nearly new housewares and gifts at reduced prices.
To schedule a different time for drop-off of donations, email murraythriftshop@icloud.com.
Yard sale at North Baptist church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church at 75 Park St., is holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19.
There will be an assortment of lamps, furniture, household items, rug, books, puzzles, mirrors, framed art and more. Included in the furniture are multiple beds, bureaus, dining table, chairs, and end tables.
Coronvirus safety protocals will be in place including wearing of masks, social distancing, and number of people allowed in at a time.
