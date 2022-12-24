Bishop to lead Christmas Mass
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will be the principal celebrant and homilist of the Mass for Christmas.
The one-hour liturgy by the Fall River Diocese will be televised from 7 to 8 a.m. Christmas Day on WLNE-TV Channel 6.
The Portuguese Channel, which is available throughout the area, will air the Christmas Mass in Portuguese at 7 p.m. Christmas night.
Carols to be sung at North church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Cushman Union Church at 2 May St., will hold a carol hymn sing in the church sanctuary at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.