North church to hold outdoor services
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. will hold Sunday services outdoors this summer at 9 a.m. on the Baptist Common through Sept. 5.
Attendees may bring their own lawn chair or a chair will be provided.
After Sept. 5, the services will move indoors as usual and the time will change back to 10 a.m. Communion is served on the first Sunday of the month.
