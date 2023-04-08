Sunrise service to be held in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — There’s an Easter sunrise service again this year at Capron Park, starting at 6 a.m.
The service is sponsored by the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative.
Diocese expands Easter service
FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River Easter Sunday Mass will expand to a full hour.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will celebrate the TV Mass from noon to 1 p.m. It will be broadcast live on WLNE-TV, ABC Channel 6.
Church thrift shop closed Saturday
ATTLEBORO — The thrift shop at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., will be closed for one day, Saturday.
“We are putting on a new roof and cannot be open for business on this day,” store manager Joan Gustaff said. “We are also unable to accept any donations on this day.”
The store will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15.
Donations can be dropped off during store hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Arrange additional drop off times by emailing murraythriftshop@icloud.com.
Stop & Shop helps Plainville pantry
PLAINVILLE — The Living Bread Food Pantry, a mission of the Plainville United Methodist Church on East Bacon Street, has been selected as a Stop & Shop Bloomin’ 4 Good Program Beneficiary for the month of April.
A dollar from every sale of a $10.99 bouquet, in the sleeve marked “Bloomin’ 4 Good,” at the Stop & Shop at 109 Taunton St. will support the pantry.
Swedish meatballs on menu in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is offering a Swedish Meatball To-Go Supper Saturday, April 15.
Must pre-order by noon Thursday, April 13 by calling 508-695-9587 or email plainvilleumc@verizon.net. Cost is $14, cash or check payable to the church due at time of pickup from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.