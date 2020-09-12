Yard sale at North Baptist Church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. and on the Baptist Common adjacent to North Washington Street is holding a yard sale next weekend.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
COVID-19 rules will be followed such as masks, social distancing, and number of people at a time.
City church offers pasta dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. across from Attleboro YMCA is offering a homemade meatball and pasta take-out dinner Saturday, Sept. 19, with pickups at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds support church and community outreach. Adults $12 and kids under 10 $6.
By Friday, Sept. 18 call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com
Wrentham church event
WRENTHAM — Do you ever ask yourself ... How can I come to know God’s love? I want to follow Jesus, how can I know the right path God has in store for me? How can I seek a richer spiritual life? I want to be baptized in the Catholic faith, where do I go, who do I ask? How do I find out about becoming a Catholic?
Get help answering those questions and more at an informal session 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 in the Rectory Conference Room of St. Mary Parish,130 South St.
Reserve a spot at rcia@pwc.church with your name and contact information or call the parish office at 508-384-3373. Social distancing and masks are required.
