North church to hold rummage sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. will hold a rummage sale for clothing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. Also on sale will be shoes, pocketbooks, jewelry, golf clubs, furniture, and other household items. A $5 bag sale on selected items will also take place on Saturday.
For questions and assistance, call the church office at 508-699-2434.
North church offers pet vaccination clinic
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road will resume its area-wide pet vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday.
Call / text 508-212-4774 or email clavette_6@msn.com for information, fees and to make an appointment for vaccinations, heart-worm tests, or deworming.
Rhode Island residents and walk-ins are welcome. Pets will be received outside the building. All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes, with muzzles as necessary. The entrance for the clinic is in back of the church, to the rear of the parking lot.
Franklin Interfaith Council celebrates Earth Day
FRANKLIN — Members of St John’s Episcopal Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, First Universalist Society of Franklin (UUA), and Franklin Federated Church gathered to plant trees recently on Earth Day.
In preparation for Earth Day, Rev. Kathy McAdams, rector of St. John’s and president of the Franklin Interfaith Council, led an online lesson with the St. John’s Church School to discuss the many benefits that trees provide.
The Interfaith group planted seven trees — maples, oak, cherry, and purple beech — at several sites in Franklin: Horace Mann Middle School, Franklin High School, Keller-Sullivan School, and the Community Garden at King Street Memorial Park.
