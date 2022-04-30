Foxboro church hosts recycle day
FOXBORO — Area residents are welcome to an Electronic and Appliance and Bicycle Recycle Day being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Saint Mark’s Church, 116 South St.
There is no charge for bikes, keyboards, car batteries, cables, wire and cellphones, but charges for other items.
Bikes can be picked up if needed. Call 508-277-7513.
City church collecting for fair
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church is collecting donations for its Spring Fair set for May 14 (rain date May 21).
Donations of gently used furniture, housewares, men’s and women’s clothing, potted annuals or perennials, and gently used garden/hand/and non-power tools are sought.
Donations may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 8 to 12; or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12.