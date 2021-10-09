Pawtucket church hosts pet blessing
PAWTUCKET — Park Place Church at 71 Park Place at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, is hosting a Blessing of the Pets.
Leash dogs and cats should be in a safe travel crate. Water and treats will be available.
Clothes and toy swap at city churchATTLEBORO — A seasonal swap for children’s gently used clothing, accessory and toys is taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main St.
There is a $5 entry fee that allows one to take as much as they need, with proceeds donated to local food pantries.
Donations of gently used newborn to 4T (Size 5) clothing along with accessories and toys will be collected from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the church.
Donors will receive a free admission pass to the swap.
Email seasonalswapforkids@gmail.com to arrange a local pickup.
Plainville church hosts holiday fair
PLAINVILLE — St. Martha’s Holiday Fair is set to take place from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at the church at 227 South St.
There will be country crafts, basket and cash raffles, a prize a day raffle calendar, Grandma’s attic, baked goods and take-out meals.
State COVID protocols apply.
City church plans dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., will be serving up another take-out dinner, Saturday, Oct.16.
Cost for the meatball and spaghetti dinner is $12 for adults and $6 for kids under 10. All meals ready for takeout at 5:30 p.m.
Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to order.
