North church rummage sale continues today
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. on the Baptist Common continues its rummage sale today indoors from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods and luncheon will be available.
Besides clothing, also on sale are old magazines, framed art, books, a wedding dress, and household items, with a $5 bag sale on selected items.
Foxboro church celebrating Halloween
FOXBORO — St. Mary’s Church is hosting a free family Spooktacular Halloween event on Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. There will be games, crafts, facepainting, snacks and Halloween movies. Costumes welcomed.
Let the church know how many children will be attending at lbubencik@stmarysfoxboro.org
Lecture on diversity planned at Stonehill
EASTON — The Diocese of Fall River will be sponsoring a talk at Stonehill College on Wednesday entitled, “Neuro-diversity — The Brain and How Your Child Learns.”
The talk, by Dr. Richard Solomon, a national speaker on the topic, is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Stonehill’s McCarthy Auditorium at 320 Washington St., North Easton.
Solomon will explain how we all learn differently, and the development of the scientific concept of neurodiversity. He is the clinical director of Delta Consultants, a multi-disciplinary clinical practice in Providence. Solomon is also an adjunct professor of psychology at the University of Rhode Island and the past president of Prevent Child Abuse-Rhode Island.
For more information or to register, visit www.catholicschoolsalliance.org/neuro-diversity/.
Get an early start to holiday shopping
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church will host its “Christmas in Attleboro Falls” fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 inside its Christian Education Building.
The church is located at 115 Commonwealth Ave. in Attleboro Falls.
The fair will feature cookies, take-out food, boutique jewelry, handcrafted knits, Christmas tables featuring Christmas and seasonal decorations, Santas, angels, snowmen, and gifts. Homemade baked goods, fudge, jams, jellies, and pickles will also be featured as well as homemade soups and sandwiches for lunch.
The Fourth Annual Cake Walk features homemade cakes and music from local musician Dave Valerio.
Bring the kids to shop at the Children’s Christmas Fair held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the third floor in the Daggett Lounge. Every gift is 50 cents, and there is complimentary gift wrap.
Harvest supper slated at Seekonk church
SEEKONK — A harvest supper is planned for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Seekonk Congregational Church.
Seatings are planned at 5 and 6:45 p.m., and take-out is also available.
Menu: baked ham, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, beets, onions, cole slaw, rolls, apple crisp and beverage.
Adults $12, children (5-12) $4. For tickets or more information, contact the church office at 508-336-9355, email seekonkucc@gmail.com
The church is located at 600 Fall River Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.