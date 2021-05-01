Recycle electronics today in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Area residents can recycle electronics, appliances and bicycles on Saturday at a recycling collection event that runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Saint Mark’s Church, 116 South St., Foxboro. There is no charge for bikes and phones.
The following items can be recycled at a cost of $5 each: Computers and computer towers, laptops, scanners, VCR/DVD/stereo equipment, lights, vacuums, answering machines, faxes, speakers, compact discs, circuit boards, radios, record players, modems, word processors, fans, video equipment, game consoles, Xboxes, tape players, typewriters, and other items with a plug. Appliances: Dishwashers, dryers, stoves cost $15 to $20; snow blowers, ride-on mowers, and exercise equipment, $20; air conditioners, dehumidifiers, small refrigerators, $20; large refrigerators, $35; microwaves, small engine lawnmowers, copiers, $10 to $15; scrap/junk metal, $10.
Arrangements can be made to pick up bikes.
Spaghetti on menu at North church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church at 104 North Washington St. has a spaghetti and meatball dinner Saturday.
The meal include sausage, salad, bread and dessert. Pickup time is between 5 and 6:30 pm. Use the driveway between the church and Richards Memorial Library to pay for and pickup between 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Dinner reservations must be made by noon Saturday: www.gracechurchna.org/spaghettisupper2021 or call 508-695-5471.
North church offers take-out meal
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church at 115 Commonwealth Ave. is offering a Family Feast Friday take-out meal featuring a BBQ pulled pork sandwich with homemade coleslaw and chips on Friday, May 7.
Cost is $10. Pay cash or check at time of pickup between 5 and 6:30 p.m. in the CE Building upstairs in the main hall. Curbside pickup available — request when ordering. Must pre-order by noon Tuesday at 508-699-7700 or email centralucc@verizon.net.
Plainville church planning supper
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. invites the public to a To-Go Supper Saturday, May 8.
Featuring baked ham, homemade Boston baked beans, potato salad and dessert. Cost $12.
Curbside pickup between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the church parking lot.
Must pre-order by noon Thursday at 508-699-7168 or 508-695-9587, or email plainvilleumc@verizon.net.
