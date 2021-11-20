Wrentham church hosts ‘forest’ fair
WRENTHAM — The Original Congregational Church is hosting its Christmas Forest Church Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
There will be a brunch, baked goods, crafts and sewing, plants, books, jewelry, gifts, Christmas decorations, local vendor tables, attic treasures, raffles and a silent auction.
Children are invited to the Children’s Fair with Santa Claus. Masks are required.
Interfaith service Sunday in Franklin
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Interfaith Council is holding its annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service for the community at 7 p.m. Sunday, at St Mary’s Catholic Parish, 1 Church Square.
The service will feature Rev. Dr. Marylayna Schmidt, interim minister at Franklin Federated Church, and a live performance by the Interfaith Choir. The collection will benefit Gilly’s House addiction treatment center in Wrentham.
Pawtucket church hosts Christmas fair
PAWTUCKET — What is said to be the second oldest Christmas fair in Rhode Island is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Park Place Church at 71 Park Place.
Christmas on the Hill features attic treasurers, gifts, snacks, and jewelry. There will also be a silent auction and the thrift shop will be open.
North church event next Saturday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church at 104 North Washington St. is hosting their Festival of Trees and Christmas Country Store from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
There will be decorated trees to view and raffle tickets to win one. Masks are required.
City thrift shop accepting items
ATTLEBORO — Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and is accepting donations of used and clean fall and winter men’s and women’s clothing.
If you are unable to drop off donations Saturdays, email murraythiftshop@icloud.com to arrange a another time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.