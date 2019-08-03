Norfolk church welcomes new students for faith classes
NORFOLK — St. Jude’s Parish at 86 Main St. is welcoming new and returning students for faith formation classes.
Online registration for classes for the 2019-2020 school year for grades 1-10 is available through Saturday, Aug. 17, at ejcatholic.org.
Students need to complete both the 1st and 2nd grades of faith formation classes to receive the Sacraments of Reconciliation and Eucharist at St. Jude.
For additional information, contact the faith formation office at lcaussade@stjudenorfolk.org or call 508-528-1470.
Hear gospel in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET — The Lesters will perform southern gospel music at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 337 Lonsdale Ave., Pawtucket at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10.
The concert is part of the ongoing Southern Gospel Music Series of Rhode Island and will preceded by a warmup by Just Us 4 at 6:30.
The Lesters, who trace their origins back to 1925, travel thousands of miles a year around the globe performing, averaging 225 performances a year. Some of the concerts have been as far as the Holy Land, India, Italy and Switzerland.
The concert is free and will be held in the main church auditorium at the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Weeden Street in Pawtucket. The final concert this year will feature Jim and Melissa Brady on Sept. 3.
Diocesan golf tourney set
FALL RIVER — The Diocesan Health Facilities will be hosting its 12th Annual Golf Classic Aug. 19 at LeBaron Hills Country Club in Lakeville. The event benefit the more than 900 adults served in the diocese’s skilled nursing and rehab care facilities and community programs.
Participation opportunities include: corporate sponsorships, golf foursomes, prize donations for raffles, advertising on tee signs and in the event program booklet and more.
For additional information on various levels of participation, call the Diocesan Health Facilities Office at 508-679-8154. Online registration is available at www.DHFGolfClassic.eventbrite.com
