Attleboro church hosts dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is hosting a homemade dinner Saturday, Nov. 21.
The “take-out” dinner will include roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll and a homemade dessert.
Adults $12 and kids under 10 $6. All meals will be ready to go by 5:30 p.m.
Order your meal by calling 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events.org.
Holiday fare available at North Attleboro church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church at 115 Commonwealth Ave. in Attleboro Falls this month is selling apple pies, Christmas trees and wreaths and cemetery baskets.
Order the unbaked pies for $12.50 payable at time of pickup between noon and 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 by calling 508-699-7700.
Christmas trees and wreaths and cemetery baskets will be sold from Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29 on the church lawn, the Towne Street side.
Thrift shop at Attleboro church seeks donations
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St. is accepting fall and winter donations of clothing for women, men and children.
Bring clean and gently used clothing during hours of operation Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also accepted are housewares, linens, shoes, books and small working electric but no TVs or computers.
The shop is selling fall and winter used clothing for men, women and children and nearly new housewares and gifts at reduced prices.
To schedule a different time for drop-off of donations, email murraythriftshop@icloud.com
