Diocese to host Columbus Day event
FALL RIVER — For over 40 years, Catholics from throughout the Fall River Diocese have gathered in Fall River each year on Columbus Day to take part in a procession and Mass for peace.
While it is not possible to have a procession this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will celebrate a Mass for Peace at 6 p.m. Monday in St. Mary’s Cathedral.
The Mass will be preceded by a recitation of the Rosary beginning at 5:30 p.m. To pre-register to attend the Mass, visit www.fallriverdiocese.org. The Mass for Peace will be live-streamed at www.facebook/fallriverdiocese.
It’s harvest time at Murray Church
ATTLEBORO — The Murray Magic Harvest Fair is being held today from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St.
There will be pumpkins for carving and bargains in a rummage sale with household goods and small electrics, etc. The Thrift Shop will be open.
City church plans ‘Tuscany’ supper
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is offering a Tuscany-style roast pork dinner as its next Saturday night supper Saturday, Oct. 17. Take-out is ready to go at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $12 per adult, $6 for kids under 10.
Reservations: 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
North church holds indoor yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., on Baptist Common, will hold a “Clothing Sale & More” indoors today, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..
There will be a $5 bag sale on selected items.
Appointments to view merchandise not sold can be made for Tuesday or Thursday. Call the church office at 508-699-2434.
