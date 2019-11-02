Get an early start to holiday shopping
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church will host its “Christmas in Attleboro Falls” fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, inside its Christian Education Building at 115 Commonwealth Ave. in Attleboro Falls.
The fair will feature music, homemade baked goods and lunch, take-out food, jewelry, handcrafted knits, Christmas and seasonal decorations and gifts.
Bring the kids to shop at the Children’s Christmas Fair between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Every gift is 50 cents, and there is complimentary gift wrap.
SA church host remembrance ceremony
ATTLEBORO — Community VNA Hospice will host the annual Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, at Crossroads International Church (formerly Assembly of God), 1052 Newport Ave., South Attleboro.
This interfaith service honors the life and memory of loved ones who have died and features music, candle lighting, readings, and other tributes and is followed by a reception with light refreshments.
Participants are invited to bring a small photo or other personal memento of their loved one to be placed on the remembrance table.
For additional information or questions, contact Glenn Rounseville, spiritual and bereavement care coordinator at 508.222.0118, Ext.1372.
Exhibit on addiction at Wrentham church
WRENTHAM — Trinity Church at 47 East St. is hosting a traveling photography exhibit depicting the pain and tragedy of addiction. The exhibit runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Created by Connecticut’s John Lally, the photographs are a moving testimony to the human toll of the disease.
Church bazaars this weekend
PAWTUCKET — The 39th annual Bazaar and Food Fair is being held this weekend at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church in their Parish Center at 1 Saint Mary Way.
Times are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
Free admission. Full kitchen service and take-out available. Silent auction, raffles, penny social, vintage Christmas booth, pictures with Santa Sunday at 2 p.m.
In Central Falls, Holy Spirit Church is holding a bazaar at its location at the corner of Dexter and West Hunt streets from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Featured will be a money raffle ($2,500), special raffle, home theater system and 200 gist card, giant penny social tables for adults and children with hundreds of gifts, booths, and games. The kitchen will be serving meals including hamburgers, hot dogs, dynamites, empanadas, tacos, etc.
In Walpole, a Family Fun Fest Mice Fair will take place at the South Walpole United Methodist Church at 1886 Washington St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Highlights are attic treasures, silent auction, cafe, bakery, children’s activities and games.
Pawtucket church Christmas fair set
PAWTUCKET — Park Place Church at 71 Park Place will be holding its Christmas on the Hill event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, The event is billed as the second oldest Christmas fair in the state.
The event will feature a gift table, fudge table, baked goods, jewelry table and Mimi’s Attic.
Santa Claus will be visiting from 10 a.m. to noon for pictures. Bring your own camera. Also, kids activities. Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pasta will be served at Lincoln church
LINCOLN, R.I. — A pasta supper is taking place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Christ Church in Lonsdale Parish Hall, 1643 Lonsdale Ave. Adults $10, children 4 to 10, $5.
Tickets available from the thrift shop, parish office, and at church services. More info: 401-725-1920.
