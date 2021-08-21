City church holds school drive
ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church at 118 South Main St. is having a Back to School Drive through Aug. 29 for students and teachers.
Being collected are pencils, colored pencils, crayons, rulers, pencil boxes, binders, folders, backpacks, glue sticks, construction paper, notebooks, planners, tissues, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. The items will be donated to a local school. Students and teachers are invited to bring their school bags to the 9:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 29, for a back-to-school blessing.
North church to host luncheon
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich luncheon Friday, Aug. 27.
Lobster is $15 and chicken salad $13. Each luncheon includes chips and desert.
Order by Monday, Aug. 23, at 508-695-9346 or email cjtinkham1@gmail.com.
Pickup time is between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the church at 104 North Washington St.Visit www.gracechurchna.org/lobster-luncheon.
Norfolk church hosts recycling day
NORFOLK — St. Jude’s Church, 86 Main St., is hosting an electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, rain or shine, in the church parking lot.
All electronics, appliances, items with a plug and/or batteries, as well as bicycles in any condition will be accepted and recycled, some for a nominal fee.
Cost: $5 for computers, DVD players, small printers, laptops and miscellaneous electronics (hard drives will be destroyed); $10 for microwaves, small household appliances and small yard equipment; $15 for computer monitors, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, large printers and range top microwaves; $20 for TVs up to 24 inches, large appliances, exercise equipment, grills and large yard equipment; $25 for TVs 25 to 31 inches and large refrigerators; $30 for TVs 32 to 35 inches; $35 for TVs over 36 inches; and $40 for projection TVs.
No charge for cell phones, bikes in any condition, vehicle batteries, yard equipment batteries, household batteries, laptop batteries, keyboards, wires, cables and tablets.
Cash payment is preferred, but checks will be accepted for over $30. For more information, email GreenDayRecyclingMA@Gmail.com.
