Attleboro church thrift shop open
ATTLEBORO — Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
During store hours, the shop accepts donations of gently used and clean women’s and men’s clothing, small housewares, dish sets, linens (mark size), shoes, books, DVDs, CDs, and giftware.
If you are unable to drop off donations Saturdays, email murraythiftshop@icloud.com to arrange a another time.
First Baptist holds school supply drive
ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church at 118 South Main St. is having a Back to School Drive through Aug. 29 for students and teachers.
Being collected are pencils, colored pencils, crayons, rulers, pencil boxes, binders, folders, backpacks, glue sticks, construction paper, notebooks, planners, tissues, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.
The items will be collected in the church narthex and will be donated to a local school.
Students and teachers are invited to bring their school bags to the 9:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 29 for a back-to-school blessing.
Norfolk church to host recycling day
NORFOLK — St. Jude’s Church, 86 Main St., is hosting an electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, rain or shine, in the church parking lot.
All electronics, appliances, items with a plug and/or batteries, as well as bicycles in any condition will be accepted and recycled, some for a nominal fee.
Cash payment is preferred, but checks will be accepted for over $30. For more information, email GreenDayRecyclingMA@Gmail.com.
