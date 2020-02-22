Murray Church thrift shop opens
ATTLEBORO -- Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St. at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 will open its newest community outreach program, the Murray Church Thrift Shop.
The thrift shop will offer women's, men's and children’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, along with housewares, small electrics, linens, small furniture items, and a section of “brand new with tags” clothing at affordable prices.
Hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The roots of the boutique lay in the work of the Clara Barton Guild that ran a rummage sale twice a year for over 30 years at the church. It was a welcome program in the community that offered good quality, gently used clothing and household items at a much-reduced cost. When the Guild could no longer staff the rummage sale, church members decided to repurpose the space that had been rented by the Robbins Day Care for the thrift shop, and to also take advantage of the environmentally conscious trend to upcycle by reducing, reusing and recycling.
Attleboro church explores Hispanic/Latino
ATTLEBORO -- Hispanic and Latino are names used interchangeably in the United States, but they have different meanings. Members of Murray Unitarian Universalist Church will explore the rich history and relationships between the two in words and in the music of a contemporary band out of Los Angeles at a service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the church at 505 North Main St.
Ash Wednesday offering
ATTLEBORO -- Plainville United Methodist Church, Centenary United Methodist Church, and John Wesley AME Church will observe Ash Wednesday together at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Centenary UMC, 15 Sanford St.
The service will include dramatic readings, communion and the imposition of ashes. All are welcome.
Church sale
PAWTUCKET -- Park Place Church's thrift shop at 71 Park Place is holding a sale this month.
For $5, fill a bag with clothing or any other treasures you may find. The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
