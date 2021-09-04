Local Catholic churches plans ‘Give Back’ Fridays
Catholic Social Services (CSS) is hosting a series of “Give Back” Fridays over the next five weeks in locations across the Fall River Diocese to help families in need.
CSS is partnering with parishes and will make items available to families with children of all ages, including new toys and games, as well as new clothing and coats for infants and children from newborn up.
All are welcome and registration to participate is not required.
In the Attleboro area, “Give Back” Friday will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 10, at St. Mary’s Church, 14 Park St., North Attleboro. Another donation event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 17, at St. Anthony’s Church, 126 School St., Taunton.
CSS encourages any family or individual in need to contact them at 508-674-4681. The agency offers help with basic needs, housing issues, legal assistance, and more.
Foxboro church hosting recycling day on Sept. 11
FOXBORO — Saint Mark’s Church at 116 South St., is holding an Electronic and Appliance and Bicycle Recycle Day for area communities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, in the church parking lot. There are charges ranging from $5 to $40; cash or checks are accepted.
Rehoboth church celebrates 300th anniversary
REHOBOTH — The Rehoboth Congregational Church is celebrating its 300th birthday and all are welcome.
The celebration is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Gazebo at Redway Plain on Route 44.
There will be entertainment, games, history, picnicking, food and more. Bring chairs and/or blankets.
Also part of the tri-centennial celebrations, a history tour is planned for Oct. 17 for all ages, with in-depth presentations at several sites. Also, members of the church and community will be asked to participate in a video over the next couple of months to talk about their memories of the church and its people. The video will be shown in the fall and become part of a time capsule to be buried on the church grounds.
More information can be found at: www.rehobothcongregational.org/300th.
