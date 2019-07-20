North church has lobster available
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Episcopal Church at 104 North Washington St. is selling lobster and chicken salad the fourth Friday of every month this summer.
Cost: Chicken salad, $7, Lobster, $13, including chips and homemade dessert.
Order Tuesday, July 23, and pick up on Friday, July 26 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Contact Joan at 508-695-9346, or email cjtinkham1@gmail.com
Chicken on menu at city church today
ATTLEBORO — A Saturday Night Supper is planned for a 5:30 dinner today at Centenary United Methodist Church, located at 15 Sanford St. across from the YMCA in downtown Attleboro.
Menu includes: barbecue chicken, potato salad, summer salads,
dessert and beverage. Adults $10, kids $5. Call 508-222-1759 or email centumc@verizon.net for reservation.
Wrentham church summer schedule
WRENTHAM — The Original Congregational Church, United Church of Christ of Wrentham announces its summer schedule. In July and August, Sunday services will start at 9:30 a.m. in the air-conditioned Fellowship Hall. A coffee hour follows the service.
Rev. Elaine Gaetani will lead the services in July. Rev. Kenneth Landin returns from sabbatical on Aug. 1 and will lead the services in August.
A free Vacation Bible School for children ages 3 through 12 will be held from Aug. 5 to 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. To register a child, download a form from the website, https.//occhurch.net, and return it to the church office. A child may be registered for any number of days.
