Plainville church supper today
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church will hold its Annual Calendar Supper at 5:30 p.m. today in its Bowmar Hall.
On the menu will be chicken pot pie, stuffing, green beans, rolls and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults. Children are welcome. Inquire for ticket prices when calling. For tickets, call 508-695-9587. The church is at 16 East Bacon St.
Lobster at United Methodist
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church’s lobster roll or lobster mac & cheese lunch is being offered Friday. Eat in the church hall or take-out.
Lunches are $9.95 and can be picked up between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at church, located at 15 Sanford St., corner of North Main and Sanford streets, across from the YMCA, in downtown Attleboro. Group orders can be delivered to businesses, schools, and professional offices until 12:30 p.m.
Order by noon Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 508-222-1759 and leave a message, or email centumc@verizon.net
Roasted pork on menu at Attleboro church supper
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. across from the downtown YMCA is holding a family supper night, a roasted pork dinner at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. Adults $10. Kids $5. Call 508-222-1759 or email centumc@verizon.net to make reservation.
Cumberland Lincoln Community Chorus open houses
LINCOLN — The Cumberland Lincoln Community Chorus begins its 48th spring season with open houses at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 21 and 28, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St.
Join in a rehearsal, meet the members and enjoy snacks. Directed by Judith Lynn Stillman, who is in her 11th year with CLCC, CLCC is Rhode Island’s oldest non-audition community chorus. Check out You Tube, Facebook or at clccmusic.org.
MLK Day of Service at Norwood church
NORWOOD — First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) at the corner of Route 1A and Winter Street and its Junior High Youth Group is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an annual day of service from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 20.
Participants will put together hygiene kits, sort clothes for the homeless, make school kits for Church World Service — an organization that helps with disaster relief and refugee help, decorate special IV covers and pillowcases for children in the hospital, and make Valentines Day cards for residents in a local nursing home.
The efforts also help out various local and global missions including Generic Ministries and Global Ministries.
